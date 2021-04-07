Advertisement
From Amitabh Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood actors who have successfully recovered from the Coronavirus

These are the Bollywood actors who have successfully recovered from this virus. Read ahead to take a look.
2954 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 11
    Bollywood actors who have recovered from Coronavirus

    Bollywood actors who have recovered from Coronavirus

    Bollywood faced a very difficult time in 2020 due to the global pandemic. The movies that were ready and were waiting for their theatrical releases were asked to be put on hold because of the theatres being shut down. Many movies premiered on the OTT platform because they couldn’t hold on to a movie for long. Just as the country started to “unlock” and people started getting used to the “new normal”, Bollywood actors returned to shooting. Despite knowing the risks, Bollywood actors went ahead to continue shooting taking all the safety precautions and following protocols. Many celebrities unfortunately became the victim of this deadly disease and tested positive for the same. Not only in 2020, but even the second wave of the pandemic has attacked the Bollywood industry and many stars have been continuing to test positive for Coronavirus. Even though this is a deadly virus, Bollywood actors have fought strongly and recovered. Here are some of the Bollywood actors who have successfully recovered and tested negative for Coronavirus. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Amitabh Bachchan

    Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for the virus in July 2020 but successfully recovered and returned back home after a couple of weeks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Abhishek Bachchan

    Abhishek Bachchan contracted Covid in July 2020 and soon recovered giving all the credit to his doctors and nurses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too had tested positive for this deadly virus in July 2020, having successfully recovered after a couple of weeks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Malaika Arora

    Malaika Arora tested positive for Coronavirus in September 2020 and successfully recovered after being on medication and under home quarantine for over two weeks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 11
    Tamannaah Bhatia

    The South star tested positive in October 2020 but soon recovered from it, having given all the credit to her incredible team of doctors and nurses.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Arjun Kapoor

    Arjun Kapoor contracted Covid in September 2020 but soon recovered by staying on medication for two weeks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Varun Dhawan

    Varun Dhawan tested positive for this virus in December 2020, recovered within a couple of weeks.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria had Covid in March 2021 and recovered in the same month.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    Ranbir Kapoor

    Ranbir Kapoor tested positive and went under home quarantine in March 2021, after which he successfully recovered in two weeks by taking medication.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Harshvardhan Rane

    Harshvardhan Rane tested positive for Coronavirus in October 2020 but soon recovered after two weeks of medical care.

    Photo Credit : Instagram