From Amitabh Bachchan to Ranbir Kapoor: Bollywood actors who have successfully recovered from the Coronavirus

Bollywood actors who have recovered from Coronavirus

Bollywood faced a very difficult time in 2020 due to the global pandemic. The movies that were ready and were waiting for their theatrical releases were asked to be put on hold because of the theatres being shut down. Many movies premiered on the OTT platform because they couldn’t hold on to a movie for long. Just as the country started to “unlock” and people started getting used to the “new normal”, Bollywood actors returned to shooting. Despite knowing the risks, Bollywood actors went ahead to continue shooting taking all the safety precautions and following protocols. Many celebrities unfortunately became the victim of this deadly disease and tested positive for the same. Not only in 2020, but even the second wave of the pandemic has attacked the Bollywood industry and many stars have been continuing to test positive for Coronavirus. Even though this is a deadly virus, Bollywood actors have fought strongly and recovered. Here are some of the Bollywood actors who have successfully recovered and tested negative for Coronavirus. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram