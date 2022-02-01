5 Adorable photos of Amitabh Bachchan with granddaughter Aaradhya

Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan's chemistry is too adorable and the two cannot be happier when they are with each other. Little angel Aaradhya is the most beautiful and precious granddaughter. Amitabh is a doting grandfather to Aaradhya and it is quite evident from his social media posts. He once revealed that Aaradhya watches all the episodes of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is very close to her Dadu and these pictures are proof of it. Take a look.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
Amitabh and Aaradhya get clicked posing for the camera at a recording studio. It looks like Amitabh Bachchan is all set to record music with granddaughter Aaradhya.
Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram
In this candid picture, the two can be seen goofing around with one another as the entire Bachchan family celebrated little star's birthday with a grand party.
The grandfather-granddaughter duo looks super cute posing for the camera as little munchkin Aaradhya sits on the lap of her grandpa.
In the click, Amitabh and Aaradhya can be seen having a fun time as they get sun-kissed while posing for the camera. The two looked super cute as they twinned in white.
Well, this goofy adorable picture of Amitabh, Aaradhya, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Jaya Bachchan says it all about the joy. All of them look beyond happy while celebrating the new year together.