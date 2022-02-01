5 Adorable photos of Amitabh Bachchan with granddaughter Aaradhya

1 / 6

Amitabh Bachchan's happy moments with granddaughter Aaradhya

Aaradhya and Amitabh Bachchan's chemistry is too adorable and the two cannot be happier when they are with each other. Little angel Aaradhya is the most beautiful and precious granddaughter. Amitabh is a doting grandfather to Aaradhya and it is quite evident from his social media posts. He once revealed that Aaradhya watches all the episodes of his show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya is very close to her Dadu and these pictures are proof of it. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram