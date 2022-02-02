5 Bollywood celebrities who own private jet

Live life king size! If there is one mantra that our Bollywood celebrities swear by then it has to be this one. Living a fancy luxurious life in a million-dollar house is not the only thing that makes them successful and rich. Owning a private jet is one of them. We have oftentimes seen our favourite actors sharing their pictures in front of their private jets. Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, etc. own private jets to travel across the globe whenever they need to travel. Here's a look at Bollywood celebs who hop on their private jets without any hassle.
The actor is a very simple person but prefers to follow a luxurious lifestyle. Apart from owning a fleet of impressive cars, he also has a private jet and often travels via it. Reportedly, he is one of the first Bollywood actors to own a private jet worth Re 84 crore.
The legendary superstar, Amitabh Bachchan prefers to live a relaxing and comfortable life. So, when it comes to travel, the actor liked to travel in his private jet, the price of which is around Rs 260 crore. So, be it a family getaway or a work commitment, the actor always travels in style in his fancy private jet. Perhaps that's the reason why Amitabh does not make an appearance at the airport.
Bollywood's King Khan is one of the most famous and successful actors and leads a lavish life. He owns a private jet plane that he often uses to travel for family excursions and shoots.
The global icon PeeCee lives a luxurious life. She has a private jet of her own and prefers to use it to travel between Los Angeles and India for personal and professional commitments.
Bollywood's Khiladi Kumar has a record of giving several hits in a year. The actor travels via his private plane to save time from his extremely busy schedule. As per the reports, his private jet is worth Rs 260 crore.
