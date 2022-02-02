5 Bollywood celebrities who own private jet

1 / 6

Celebs who own private jets

Live life king size! If there is one mantra that our Bollywood celebrities swear by then it has to be this one. Living a fancy luxurious life in a million-dollar house is not the only thing that makes them successful and rich. Owning a private jet is one of them. We have oftentimes seen our favourite actors sharing their pictures in front of their private jets. Stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, etc. own private jets to travel across the globe whenever they need to travel. Here's a look at Bollywood celebs who hop on their private jets without any hassle.

Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram