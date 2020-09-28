Advertisement
Ahead of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, take a look at the best and unforgettable moments of KBC hosted by Big B

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is creating a lot of buzz on social media. Ahead of the new season, check out some of the best moments of the show.
5909 reads Mumbai Updated: September 28, 2020 01:44 pm
  • 1 / 8
    A look at Kaun Banega Crorepati's best moments

    A look at Kaun Banega Crorepati's best moments

    Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati is creating a huge buzz right now. Tonight, KBC will kick start its twelfth season with Big B coming back as the host. The tagline of the show is "Setback ka jawaab comeback." Fans of the show and Bollywood megastar are beyond excited and eagerly looking forward to the new season. KBC is a show that is loved by the masses for years now ever since it first aired in the year 2000. It is an entertaining show for various reasons. For the uninitiated, KBC's new season will have 95 episodes. The auditions were held online and due to safety, KBC will not have any live audience. Big B has been keeping fans updated about the new season since month. As revealed by the makers of the show, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen reciting a poem as his opening for the new season. The caption says, "Kismat se har panne par, Kismat likhwana padta hai, Wapas aana padta hai." The same has made fans even more excited for the show. There's no doubt that this season will be as entertaining as the previous seasons. Over the years, we have seen some unforgettable and iconic moments on the show. Speaking of that, ahead of KBC's new season, let's take a look at some of the best moments.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV

  • 2 / 8
    Big B as Lallan Bhaiya in KBC

    Big B as Lallan Bhaiya in KBC

    Remember when Amitabh Bachchan acted as Lallan Bhaiya in KBC and left everyone in splits? This just proved why Big B as a host is remarkable. The audiences love how he always effortlessly manages to tickle everyone's funny bones.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV

  • 3 / 8
    When Big B confronted a nervous contestant

    When Big B confronted a nervous contestant

    One of the best parts of watching KBC is how comfortable Big B makes the contestants. One such participant was Yusuf Mallu who was physically challenged. Yusuf who couldn't stop crying on the show was comforted by Big B. The Bollywood megastar even helped him drink water.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV

  • 4 / 8
    Big B's 100-year-old fan

    Big B's 100-year-old fan

    In 2013, Amitabh Bachchan had a special birthday celebration with his 100-year-old who suffered from Alzheimer's disease and the only thing she remembered is Big B.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV

  • 5 / 8
    When Big B and Abhishek Bachchan turned rappers

    When Big B and Abhishek Bachchan turned rappers

    On Kaun Banega Crorepati season 9, Abhishek Bachchan made an appearance on the show. One of the highlights of the show was when Big B and Abhishek turned rappers.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV

  • 6 / 8
    Birthday gift that made him emotional

    Birthday gift that made him emotional

    There have been times when Big B got emotional on the show. During Kaun Banega Crorepati 10, the makers of the show planned something special for him on his birthday that left him emotional. The KBC team played an audio clip of his mother, Teji Bachchan and he couldn't hold back his tears.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV

  • 7 / 8
    Little Sara Ali Khan on KBC

    Little Sara Ali Khan on KBC

    Actress Sara Ali Khan accompanied her father Saif Ali Khan and won everyone's hearts with her 'adaab' when she greeted Amitabh Bachchan on the show.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV

  • 8 / 8
    When Big B won hearts with his witty response

    When Big B won hearts with his witty response

    On Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, a female contestant told Big B that he is too tall. Big B told the contestant that only person in the world can have an issue with his height, hinting at wife Jaya Bachchan. Mr. Bachchan's witty response left everyone in splits.

    Photo Credit : Sony TV

