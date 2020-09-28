Ahead of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, take a look at the best and unforgettable moments of KBC hosted by Big B

1 / 8

A look at Kaun Banega Crorepati's best moments

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati is creating a huge buzz right now. Tonight, KBC will kick start its twelfth season with Big B coming back as the host. The tagline of the show is "Setback ka jawaab comeback." Fans of the show and Bollywood megastar are beyond excited and eagerly looking forward to the new season. KBC is a show that is loved by the masses for years now ever since it first aired in the year 2000. It is an entertaining show for various reasons. For the uninitiated, KBC's new season will have 95 episodes. The auditions were held online and due to safety, KBC will not have any live audience. Big B has been keeping fans updated about the new season since month. As revealed by the makers of the show, Amitabh Bachchan will be seen reciting a poem as his opening for the new season. The caption says, "Kismat se har panne par, Kismat likhwana padta hai, Wapas aana padta hai." The same has made fans even more excited for the show. There's no doubt that this season will be as entertaining as the previous seasons. Over the years, we have seen some unforgettable and iconic moments on the show. Speaking of that, ahead of KBC's new season, let's take a look at some of the best moments.

Photo Credit : Sony TV