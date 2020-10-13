Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan: Big B and his family's social media snaps gives fans an insight into his lavish Mumbai home

Amitabh Bachchan: Big B and his family's social media snaps gives fans an insight into his lavish Mumbai home

Take a look at these photos which take you inside the house of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. From family gatherings to selfies, you cannot miss these pics.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: October 13, 2020 07:48 am
  • 1 / 10
    Inside the house of legendary Amitabh Bachchan

    Inside the house of legendary Amitabh Bachchan

    Amitabh Bachchan is not just a name its an emotion for millions of people who have fallen in love with the great actor's diverse roles, on-screen performances, and his kind words. The actor has been entertaining fans for more than 50 years now. The megastar who recently celebrated his birthday is back to work with his hit TV program Kaun Banega Crorepati which has been airing since the year 2000. A few months back, Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the novel coronavirus and subsequently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. After which even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive. But they are all safe and healthy now. The 78-year-old actor is not just multi-talented but is a humble and kind person in general and this has gained him a large fan following. Big B who hails from a family of poets and writers has excellent oratory skills which have made him one of the best reality TV hosts in the entertainment industry as well. Amitabh Bachchan's immense popularity all across the world has made his home, Jalsa a popular tourist point in Mumbai. The actor used to wave out to his fans every Sunday from his home as they would gather to see him before the lockdown. Today we have these snaps which take you inside his lavish home in Mumbai. See photos.

    Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's instagram

  • 2 / 10
    Cuddle time with the best

    Cuddle time with the best

    You never grow up for your parents!

    Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Junior AB and his sweet family

    Junior AB and his sweet family

    You cannot miss Aaradhya's expressions here.

    Photo Credit : Aishwarya Bachchan's instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Twinning with the best

    Twinning with the best

    Happiest around this group of people.

    Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Any guesses who is Mumma's favourite?

    Any guesses who is Mumma's favourite?

    How adorable is this snap of this mother daughter duo?

    Photo Credit : Shweta Bachchan Nanda's instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Big B fitness look

    Big B fitness look

    Looks that can still beat any millennial.

    Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's instagram

  • 7 / 10
    His favourite ladies

    His favourite ladies

    The best leading ladies of his life are here!

    Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Like mother, like daughter

    Like mother, like daughter

    When you are exactly your mom's younger version.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    You cannot beat this level of coolness

    You cannot beat this level of coolness

    How adorable are the expressions of this fun duo?

    Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's instagram

  • 10 / 10
    The happy family

    The happy family

    Always the best time around them!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

