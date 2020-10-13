/
/
/
Amitabh Bachchan: Big B and his family's social media snaps gives fans an insight into his lavish Mumbai home
Amitabh Bachchan: Big B and his family's social media snaps gives fans an insight into his lavish Mumbai home
Take a look at these photos which take you inside the house of the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. From family gatherings to selfies, you cannot miss these pics.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
12802 reads
Mumbai
Updated: October 13, 2020 07:48 am
-
1 / 10
-
2 / 10
-
3 / 10
-
4 / 10
-
5 / 10
-
6 / 10
-
7 / 10
-
8 / 10
-
9 / 10
-
10 / 10