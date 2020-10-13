Amitabh Bachchan: Big B and his family's social media snaps gives fans an insight into his lavish Mumbai home

1 / 10

Inside the house of legendary Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is not just a name its an emotion for millions of people who have fallen in love with the great actor's diverse roles, on-screen performances, and his kind words. The actor has been entertaining fans for more than 50 years now. The megastar who recently celebrated his birthday is back to work with his hit TV program Kaun Banega Crorepati which has been airing since the year 2000. A few months back, Big B and his son Abhishek Bachchan were tested positive for the novel coronavirus and subsequently admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital. After which even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were tested positive. But they are all safe and healthy now. The 78-year-old actor is not just multi-talented but is a humble and kind person in general and this has gained him a large fan following. Big B who hails from a family of poets and writers has excellent oratory skills which have made him one of the best reality TV hosts in the entertainment industry as well. Amitabh Bachchan's immense popularity all across the world has made his home, Jalsa a popular tourist point in Mumbai. The actor used to wave out to his fans every Sunday from his home as they would gather to see him before the lockdown. Today we have these snaps which take you inside his lavish home in Mumbai. See photos.

Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan's instagram