Witty captions by Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is all set to celebrate his 78th birthday today and fans of the megastar have already started pouring in good wishes for the legendary actor. Big B was born in Allahabad to social activist Teji Bachchan ji and Hindi-speaking Kayastha Hindu poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan ji, in the year 1942. Initially named Inquilaab, the actor's father changed his name at the suggestion of a fellow poet to Amitabh, which means 'the light that will never die'. The 78-year-old actor is not just talented, but is a humble and kind person in general and this has gained him a large fan following. Over the years, Amitabh Bachchan has become successful all thanks to his versatility as an actor and the amazing roles he has played all through these years. Big B who hails from a family of poets and writers has excellent oratory skills which have made him one of the best reality TV hosts in the entertainment industry as well. The actor has been hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati for years now. Amitabh Bachchan's immense popularity all across the world has made his home, Jalsa a popular tourist point in Mumbai. The actor would wave out to his fans every Sunday from his home as they gather to see him. Last year he completed 50 years in the industry. And today on his birthday we have these witty quotes shared by the megastar proving he can rule the internet as much as any millennial actor even now.

