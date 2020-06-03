Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan Wedding Anniversary Special: Here are the legendary couple's priceless moments

1 / 14

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are undoubtedly one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple who gives relationship goals even today has been with each other through thick and thin times. Today, the adorable couple celebrates their 47th wedding anniversary. Yes, you read it right! Last year, Big B wrote a special blog and revealed how they ended up marrying in 1973. The actor wrote, "I lived on the 7th floor of this society... on a rented house.. marriage had been decided among us.. nothing to be exaggerated or celebrated with any aplomb just the two families and... done... off to London, my first trip and hers too... Zanjeer a success and a promise that if it did well we would all - a gang of our friends would go on a holiday to London!" Big B further revealed that his father wanted them to marry before going to the trip and pandit was called and wedding arrangements were made the next day. The couple tied the knot and since then, they are still going strong. Right from making public appearances to Big B sharing adorable photos with his better half on Instagram, the couple inspires others to put forward their best. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, take a look at some of their special moments together.

Photo Credit : Instagram