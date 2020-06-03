Advertisement
Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan Wedding Anniversary Special: Here are the legendary couple's priceless moments

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are undoubtedly one of the power couples of Bollywood. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, take a look at some of their special moments together.
5213 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 14
    Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's Wedding Anniversary

    Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are undoubtedly one of the power couples of Bollywood. The couple who gives relationship goals even today has been with each other through thick and thin times. Today, the adorable couple celebrates their 47th wedding anniversary. Yes, you read it right! Last year, Big B wrote a special blog and revealed how they ended up marrying in 1973. The actor wrote, "I lived on the 7th floor of this society... on a rented house.. marriage had been decided among us.. nothing to be exaggerated or celebrated with any aplomb just the two families and... done... off to London, my first trip and hers too... Zanjeer a success and a promise that if it did well we would all - a gang of our friends would go on a holiday to London!" Big B further revealed that his father wanted them to marry before going to the trip and pandit was called and wedding arrangements were made the next day. The couple tied the knot and since then, they are still going strong. Right from making public appearances to Big B sharing adorable photos with his better half on Instagram, the couple inspires others to put forward their best. On the occasion of their wedding anniversary, take a look at some of their special moments together.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 14
    Blast from the past

    Shared by Shweta Bachchan, this pic of the couple from their honeymoon is too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 14
    All about love

    This pic shared by Abhishek Bachchan is all about love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 14
    Best duo

    Like we mentioned earlier, they are one of the power couples of Bollywood.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 14
    Posers

    Shweta Bachchan keeps sharing the couple's adorable moments on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 14
    Priceless

    This snap speaks volumes about their love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 14
    Stylish duo

    What do you have to say about this snap?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 14
    Love and happiness

    Big B is active on Instagram and keeps sharing photos with his better half.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 14
    Diwali celebrations

    Here's a beautiful candid snap from the couple's Diwali celebrations!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 14
    Wedding reception look

    The couple graced Mukesh Bhatt's daughter Sakshi's wedding reception in style. Dressed in a checkered bandhgala kurta and black trousers, Big B looked handsome. Jaya Bachchan looked pretty in a red bandini long kurti and salwar with a matching dupatta.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 14
    Stunning pair

    Here's another stylish look of the legendary couple!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 12 / 14
    Indoor photoshoots

    The couple look adorable in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 14
    Familia

    This pic screams family goals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 14 / 14
    One with their granddaughter

    Navya Naveli Nanda shares an amazing bond with her grandparents.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

