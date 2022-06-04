Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan's 5 PICS that prove they are an evergreen couple

1 / 6

Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebreated 49 years of togetherness on Friday. One of the most famous couples of Bollywood, the two are loved across generations. True love always prevails and these two make us believe in it. The duo were as good on-screen together as they are in real life. They shared screen space in films like Sholay, Abhimaan, Zanjeer, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others. The two have been giving us love goals since the very start. Often Amitabh shares sweet pictures with his wife on his Instagram. In an interview, Amitabh had revealed that he was smitten by Jaya’s eyes and beauty and rest is history. The couple, who tied the knot in 1973, are parents to two famous kids - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, as well as doting grandparents to Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. The two created their own beautiful world. Over time, they have clicked countless beautiful pictures with each other. Here are some priceless pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan that prove they are an evergreen Jodi.

Photo Credit : Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram