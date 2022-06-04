Amitabh Bachchan & Jaya Bachchan's 5 PICS that prove they are an evergreen couple

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan celebreated 49 years of togetherness on Friday. One of the most famous couples of Bollywood, the two are loved across generations. True love always prevails and these two make us believe in it. The duo were as good on-screen together as they are in real life. They shared screen space in films like Sholay, Abhimaan, Zanjeer, Chupke Chupke, Mili and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham among others. The two have been giving us love goals since the very start. Often Amitabh shares sweet pictures with his wife on his Instagram. In an interview, Amitabh had revealed that he was smitten by Jaya’s eyes and beauty and rest is history. The couple, who tied the knot in 1973, are parents to two famous kids - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan, as well as doting grandparents to Navya Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan. The two created their own beautiful world. Over time, they have clicked countless beautiful pictures with each other. Here are some priceless pictures of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan that prove they are an evergreen Jodi.
Photo Credit : Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
The beautiful couple is always laughing when around each other. Amitabh and Jaya are royal and beautiful and their love for each other reflects in their pictures.
Photo Credit : Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Amitabh and Jaya worked on numerous projects together and were a huge success as an onscreen pair. This picture was a shot from one of their movie "Chupke Chupke" and was a major hit in its time.
Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Catch a candid moment between Amitabh and Jaya and you would always find them looking at each other with love and adoration for each other - Love that has stayed strong for the last 49 years and will continue forever.
Amitabh shared this picture on Holi and made headlines at the time. Jaya and Amitabh have immense respect for each other - a trait immensely important for any healthy relationship.
Amitabh and Jaya are each other's best friends who have stayed by each other's side for more than half their lives. They have been through highs and lows together and raised their children amazingly.
Photo Credit : Abhishek Bachchan Instagram
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app