Amitabh Bachchan: PHOTOS of the Bollywood superstar prove he is the best grandfather

1 / 6

Pictures that prove Amitabh Bachchan loves being around his grandchildren

Amitabh Bachchan is a Bollywood actor who has appeared in over hundred movies, entertaining the audience with his applause-worthy performances. He is amongst the most hardworking celebrities and has given the world some of the most unique on-screen characters. Even though, Amitabh Bachchan is successful in his career, he never fails to spend time with his adorable family and always showers love on them. He has often revealed that his best way to spend his days off is with his grandchildren. Here are pictures of Amitabh Bachchan that prove that the versatile actor loves “hanging out” with his grandchildren. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla