Amitabh Bachchan: PHOTOS of the celebrity with Aaradhya Bachchan which prove they share a close relationship

Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan pictures prove that they are the best granddaughter-grandfather duo

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular celebrities in the Bollywood industry. He has successfully made a huge name for himself, even overseas, and is considered to be one of the greatest actors of his generation. Amitabh Bachchan has spent a lot of time working, building his career, and achieving all the things he has today, but what has always stood as the most important thing for him has been his family. Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, are proud parents of two, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan, both of whom are married and have children of their own. Amitabh Bachchan has often revealed that he loves his grandchildren more than anything and his favourite thing to do is spoil them. Amitabh Bachchan is often spotted goofing around with Aaradhya Bachchan (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter) and has always mentioned that he is in love with the way the little baby girl comes and disturbs him to do something. Here are the pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, which prove the evergreen actor is the best grandfather. Read ahead to know more about their relationship.

Photo Credit : Instagram