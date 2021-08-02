Advertisement
  4. Amitabh Bachchan: PHOTOS of the celebrity with Aaradhya Bachchan which prove they share a close relationship

Amitabh Bachchan: PHOTOS of the celebrity with Aaradhya Bachchan which prove they share a close relationship

Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are often spotted playing around with each other, proving that Amitabh Bachchan is the best grandfather. Read ahead to know more.
    Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan pictures prove that they are the best granddaughter-grandfather duo

    Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most popular celebrities in the Bollywood industry. He has successfully made a huge name for himself, even overseas, and is considered to be one of the greatest actors of his generation. Amitabh Bachchan has spent a lot of time working, building his career, and achieving all the things he has today, but what has always stood as the most important thing for him has been his family. Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, are proud parents of two, Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan, both of whom are married and have children of their own. Amitabh Bachchan has often revealed that he loves his grandchildren more than anything and his favourite thing to do is spoil them. Amitabh Bachchan is often spotted goofing around with Aaradhya Bachchan (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s daughter) and has always mentioned that he is in love with the way the little baby girl comes and disturbs him to do something. Here are the pictures of Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan, which prove the evergreen actor is the best grandfather. Read ahead to know more about their relationship.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Taking her to work

    Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan get clicked posing for the camera while at the actor’s studio where he has taken his granddaughter, as it’s time to “record music with Aaradhya Bachchan”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Candid clicks

    Amitabh and Aaradhya get clicked candidly while goofing around with each other as the Bachchan family celebrated the little girl’s birthday with a grand party.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Valentine’s Day dinner

    Amitabh Bachchan takes the adorable little Aaradhya Bachchan out for dinner to celebrate the “day of love” as he says that she is his “first Valentine, before anyone”.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Happy faces

    Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan pose for the camera as the baby girl sits on the lap of her grandfather, having a happy face on.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sunkissed

    Aaradhya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan enjoying their time, as they get sunkissed while posing for the camera, twinning in similar white colour outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram