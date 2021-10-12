Amitabh Bachchan turns 79: Don to Shahenshah; 5 stylish characters of the actor that deserves our attention

Amitabh Bachchan, popularly known as the Shahenshah of Bollywood, is one of the greatest and the most influential actors of Hindi cinema. Over the career span of five decades, Amitabh Bachchan did not just carved a niche for himself but also became the personification of elegance and style. Having done over 190 films in Bollywood, Big B also enjoys a successful career as a playback singer and host. However, the most important fact about his films that arouses curiosity in fans’ minds is Big B’s iconic and stylish roles. Be it western or traditional, Amitabh Bachchan manages to look dashing every time not just in real life but in reel life as well. Be it the seventies or the nineties, Bachchan has always given us something new to drool over. Recently, the actor celebrated his 79th birthday on Monday, October 11. On the special occasion, here, we have curated photos of the actor’s most iconic and stylish characters. Take a look:
Back in the seventies, Amitabh Bachchan ruled the hearts of many for his suave look in Don. The movie saw him essaying double roles and it was all things entertaining and fun.
Who can forget the silver glitzy hands of Amitabh Bachchan in Shahenshah? The grey side flick and the silver arm chain turned out to be something that cannot be forgotten by generations to come. Also the dialogue, "Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap lagte hai..." was another bonus of excellence.
Jhoom Barabar Jhoom sees Amitabh Bachchan in the most quirky look. With a multi-coloured long coat to head covered with a straw hat featuring feathers and ribbons, Big B’s experimented look won several hearts.
Want to up your formal game? What better option than to take cues from Amitabh Bachchan’s formal looks in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. From his glasses to black suits and shirts, Amitabh’s suave look served fashion inspiration for many.
Amitabh Bachchan did not only essay a multi-layered and dark character in Sarkar but his looks aptly added volumes to his role. The grey hairstyle, with red teeka and the rosemary beads around his wrist is just unforgettable.
