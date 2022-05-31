Brahmastra: Mouni Roy to Amitabh Bachchan, Intriguing looks of the lead cast of fantasy drama

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. The power couple had tied the knot in April this year and their wedding pics had taken the social media by a storm. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia have also been creating waves on the professional front as well as they are set to share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie comes with a great ensemble of cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.
Interestingly, the team of Brahmastra is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience intrigued about the fantasy drama. From teasing the fans with the first look poster to the first song of the movie, everything about Brahmastra is making the headlines. Amid this, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the fantasy drama today as they clock 100 days to the release of the movie. The over 30 seconds teaser had introduced the entire cast of Brahmastra and unveiled their first looks of the cast. Here’s a look:
Photo Credit : YouTube
Ranbir Kapoor plays the role of Shiva in Brahmastra who is a DJ and has a strange connection with fire. He looks determined and fearless to fight any obstacle that comes in his way.
She will be seen playing the role of Isha in the movie who is brave, fierce and will be seen as Shiva’s Shakti.
Mouni, who is making her big Bollywood debut with Brahmastra looked promising in her negative role.
The South superstar will be seen as an archaeologist named Ajay Vashisht and he was exuding charm in his casual look and intense expression.
Big B will be seen in the role of Professor Arvind Chaturvedi and he seems to be quite curious about the Brahmastra.
