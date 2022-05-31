Brahmastra: Mouni Roy to Amitabh Bachchan, Intriguing looks of the lead cast of fantasy drama

1 / 6

Brahmastra cast pics

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. The power couple had tied the knot in April this year and their wedding pics had taken the social media by a storm. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia have also been creating waves on the professional front as well as they are set to share the screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s much talked about fantasy drama Brahmastra. The movie comes with a great ensemble of cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Interestingly, the team of Brahmastra is leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience intrigued about the fantasy drama. From teasing the fans with the first look poster to the first song of the movie, everything about Brahmastra is making the headlines. Amid this, the makers have unveiled the teaser of the fantasy drama today as they clock 100 days to the release of the movie. The over 30 seconds teaser had introduced the entire cast of Brahmastra and unveiled their first looks of the cast. Here’s a look:

Photo Credit : YouTube