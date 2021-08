1 / 6

Everything to know about Kaun Banega Crorepati 13

Kaun Banega Crorepati is a popular television game show, hosted by Bollywood superstar, Amitabh Bachchan. The series is the Indian adaptation of the reality series titled Who Wants To Be a Millionaire? and has completed over two decades. The concept of Kaun Banega Crorepati revolves around contestants who are welcomed to the “hot seat” and are asked multiple choice questions to win money. Even though the world is fighting the pandemic, Kaun Banega Crorepati was one of the first reality series to resume shooting as it has a huge fanbase who look forward to watching the series. Recently, fans are awaiting the release of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 that will be premiering this month. Here is everything that the fans and followers of the series would want to know about Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube