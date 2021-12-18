Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Finale: 5 ‘yaadgaar’ moments from Amitabh Bachchan’s game show

Kaun Banega Crorepati is considered a great platform for citizens all across the country. Speaking of the game show’s format, the level of difficulty keeps on increasing with the cash prize as one goes on answering the questions correctly. The quiz show features host Amitabh Bachchan asking contestants a series of questions based on general knowledge and current affairs. With every correct answer, the contestants win a certain cash prize, which enables them to lead to the jackpot question. The contestants can quit the game mid-way if they are unsure of their answers. This year, this oldest game show of the country successfully completed it’s 13 season on Friday, December 17. Now, as KBC 13 comes to an end, here we have curated a few unforgettable moments of this season.
Photo Credit : Still from KBC 13
During one of the episodes, Amitabh Bachchan made a shocking revelation by confirming that his family members would also sneak out on him amid COVID-19 restrictions. When Big B would question them, disobeying his advice, the family would still go out to roam. He added that they’d use being fully vaccinated as an excuse to answer him. Amitabh Bachchan said, “When I’d stop them to leave the house, they’d quietly sneak out. When they’d return home, I'd tell him about COVID-19 restrictions, however, they’d make an excuse that they are vaccinated.”
Amitabh Bachchan welcoming his daughter and granddaughter on KBC 13 was another special highlight of the season. Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda played the game with great zeal and enthusiasm. The mother-daughter duo also indulged in sharing a slew of candid stories about the elite Bachchan family. The superstar also took to Twitter to share a stunning still from the episode. While posting the picture, the superstar said, “Betiyaan sabse pyaari, unka hi jahaan hai.”
Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan Twitter
John Abraham Divya Khosla Kumar and the producer of Satyameva Jayate 2 Nikkhil Advani reached KBC 13 to raise money for the welfare of abandoned animals at the Kalote Animal Trust managed by Animal Rights activist Sameer Vohra. John Abraham who is known for his macho personality literally burst into tears while speaking about the social cause. Upon seeing his reaction, host Amitabh Bachchan moved from his seat to provide the actor with some water and tissues.
When Genelia D’Souza graced the show with her husband Riteish Deshmukh, the tables turned as for a brief moment, the star-wife was the one who asked superstar Amitabh Bachchan a few questions. Surprisingly, the questions were framed to gauge if the veteran actor is a ‘perfect husband’ to his wife Jaya Bachchan. Needless to say, the Don star’s witty response to Genelia’s question made everyone burst out in laughter.
When Rajkummar Rao made his appearance on the quiz show, he shared an emotional story about his mother’s demise. The actor’s mom was a massive fan of Amitabh Bachchan and wished to meet him once in life. After her unfortunate death, Rajkummar requested Big B to make a video for her mother. The Newton star then showed the clip to his mother’s photograph.