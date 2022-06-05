Neetu-Rishi Kapoor to Jaya-Amitabh Bachchan; 5 evergreen couples of Bollywood

1 / 6

Bollywood's forever couples

Love is one of the most beautiful things a person can experience in their lives. Your partner is your best friend, your counsellor, your everything. After all, they are called ‘better halves’ for a reason. You do you life with them and share everything with them, be it your happiness or your sorrows. Some love stories are short and some are long - but every love story is unique, beautiful and precious. Bollywood is famous for playing the cupid for many actors and actresses. Many celebrities meet the love of their lives on the sets, and the reel-life story becomes a real one. Some veteran couples of Bollywood have proven that love is forever and eternal. They continue to define love goals today just as they did decades ago. Hence, we call them our evergreen Bollywood couple. Be it Amitabh Bachchan - Jaya Bachchan or Rishi Kapoor - Neetu Kapoor, these beautiful couples made us believe in the power and beauty of love. They found their happily ever afters in real life. Here is a small round up.

Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan Instagram