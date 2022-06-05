Neetu-Rishi Kapoor to Jaya-Amitabh Bachchan; 5 evergreen couples of Bollywood

Love is one of the most beautiful things a person can experience in their lives. Your partner is your best friend, your counsellor, your everything. After all, they are called ‘better halves’ for a reason. You do you life with them and share everything with them, be it your happiness or your sorrows. Some love stories are short and some are long - but every love story is unique, beautiful and precious. Bollywood is famous for playing the cupid for many actors and actresses. Many celebrities meet the love of their lives on the sets, and the reel-life story becomes a real one. Some veteran couples of Bollywood have proven that love is forever and eternal. They continue to define love goals today just as they did decades ago. Hence, we call them our evergreen Bollywood couple. Be it Amitabh Bachchan - Jaya Bachchan or Rishi Kapoor - Neetu Kapoor, these beautiful couples made us believe in the power and beauty of love. They found their happily ever afters in real life. Here is a small round up.
Photo Credit : Amitabh Bachchan Instagram
Neetu Kapoor and Rishi tied the knot on 22 January 1980 and their pure relationship set an example for many. Unfortunately, Neetu lost Rishi in 2020. Time and again, Neetu posts beautiful pictures with the love of her life, making us feel her love and pain.
Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram
This beautiful couple got hitched in 1980 too. While they have a big age gap, Hema and Dharmendra prove that love is love and age plays no factor in it.
Photo Credit : Hema Malini Instagram
Just on 3rd June, Amitabh and Jaya celebrated their 49th marriage anniversary. One of the most renowned Bollywood couples, Jaya and Amitabh have always been for each other through thick and thin.
For both Anupam and Kirron, it was their second marriage when they married each other in 1985. They proved to us that it is okay to not find your soulmate right from the start. But make sure to hold onto them when you find them.
Photo Credit : Kirron Kher Instagram
One of the cutest couples on the internet - Naseeruddin and Ratna got hitched in 1982. Naseeruddin loves to shower his wifey with love and affection on Instagram and doesn't shy away from posting sweet pictures with her and of her.
Photo Credit : Naseeruddin Shah Instagram
