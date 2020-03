1 / 5

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek & Aaradhya clap hands during Janta Curfew

The entire country was observing the Janta Curfew today and as per the directives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone came out in their balconies to clap hands. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan along with Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek & Aaradhya clap hands during Janta Curfew.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani