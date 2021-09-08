PHOTOS of Amitabh Bachchan’s unique on screen looks which won the hearts of millions

Amitabh Bachchan is an evergreen Bollywood actor, who is one of the best actors of his time and is still considered as one of the best on-screen performers. Amitabh Bachchan started from scratch and made his debut in the entertainment industry in 1969, and went ahead to become one of the biggest names in the world. Amitabh Bachchan, who has even appeared in Hollywood movies, has been acknowledged with The Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Legion of Honour, for the entertainment he has been providing to the world for decades. Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in over a hundred movies, acing every character. He is often praised for completely getting under the skin of the character he is playing on-screen, delivering excellent work. Here are Amitabh Bachchan’s most unique looks on-screen where he did complete justice to his on-screen characters. Read ahead to know more.
Amitabh Bachchan was cast to play the character of a 102 years old man in the Rishi Kapoor starrer, 102 Not Out, where Amitabh Bachchan was also playing the lead and his character had long white hair, a thick white beard, and black specs.
Amitabh Bachchan made a cameo in the Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan starrer, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom, where he had donned a very “funky” attire, along with a cowboy hat.
Amitabh Bachchan was cast as an old man in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Gulabo Sitabo, where Amitabh Bachchan was also the lead character and his character had a long nose and a crooked back.
Amitabh Bachchan’s Paa is considered to be amongst his best performances to date, where the actor carried the weight of the commercial success solely on his shoulders, as he was cast to play the character of a very young child suffering from Progeria, which makes his body grow in ten times the speed it should, making him get old only within a few years.
Amitabh Bachchan was cast to play the father of Deepika Padukone in Piku, where he was an old Bengali man, wanting everything his way, and his appearance and accent in the movie won millions of hearts.