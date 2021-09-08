PHOTOS of Amitabh Bachchan’s unique on screen looks which won the hearts of millions

1 / 6

Amitabh Bachchan’s unique on-screen looks

Amitabh Bachchan is an evergreen Bollywood actor, who is one of the best actors of his time and is still considered as one of the best on-screen performers. Amitabh Bachchan started from scratch and made his debut in the entertainment industry in 1969, and went ahead to become one of the biggest names in the world. Amitabh Bachchan, who has even appeared in Hollywood movies, has been acknowledged with The Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Legion of Honour, for the entertainment he has been providing to the world for decades. Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in over a hundred movies, acing every character. He is often praised for completely getting under the skin of the character he is playing on-screen, delivering excellent work. Here are Amitabh Bachchan’s most unique looks on-screen where he did complete justice to his on-screen characters. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : YouTube