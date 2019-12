1 / 6

These stars of Kollywood welcomed their babies in 2019

Sameera Reddy broke the internet, when she posted her underwater pregnancy photoshoot on social media. Yes, Sameera Reddy opted for an underwater maternity shoot and while in the pictures, she is seen wearing neon swimwear, and let’s just say, totally rocking it. As we all know, Sameera Reddy welcomed her baby number two with her second child with Akshai Varde. Although Sameera didn’t go in for such an elaborate maternity photoshoot when she was pregnant with her first child, but Sameera says that while earlier, she wasn’t comfortable shooting in a bikini because she was conscious of her body but now, she is totally comfortable with her skin and she would request other women too to be comfortable in their skin. Apart from Sameera, actress Amy Jackson too welcomed her first child this year with her boyfriend and her grid on Instagram is an inspiration to style, beauty and fashion during pregnancy. Amy continued her workouts, shoots, and yoga during her pregnancy and blesses our feed every now and then with adorable pictures of her baby. Today have a look at these actors of Tollywood who welcomed their babies in 2019.

Photo Credit : Instagram