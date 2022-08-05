5 PHOTOS that prove Amy Jackson loves to keep her fitness in check

1 / 6

Amy Jackson, the ultimate fitness junkie

One can easily argue that Amy Jackson is one of the most gorgeous actresses in both South and Bollywood. In order to maintain those toned abs and picture-perfect body, the diva indulges in a variety of exercise forms including Yoga, running, and kickboxing, among the rest. This fitness junkie also motivates fans to hit the gym regularly with her Instagram posts. Her social media feed incorporates many glimpses from her workout sessions. Mother to a baby boy, the I actress is currently dating the Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. The two are spending a lot of time together and are even seen walking the red carpet together. For the unversed, the couple met at Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea International Film Festival in December 2021 and instantly connected. Now, let us take a look at some sneak peeks into Amy Jackson's gym time.

Photo Credit : Amy Jackson Instagram