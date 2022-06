1 / 6

Amy Jackson and her son Andreas

The British beauty Amy Jackson constantly makes headlines because of her personal life in addition to her work. The I actress is a mom to a two-year-old boy, Andreas Jax Panayiotou. The actress frequently treats the netizens with sneak peeks from their mom and son time. For the unversed, Amy Jackson got engaged to George Panayiotou in 2019, and the duo welcomed their firstborn, a baby boy the same year. However, they parted ways last year due to unknown reasons. She also deleted all the pictures with her ex-fiance from her social media accounts. The actress has not spoken about the separation publicly. Amy Jackson is believed to be dating Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick at the moment. Amy Jackson posted many snippets with him on the internet, and the movie buffs are smitten by the latest couple. Today let us check some cute pictures of Amy with her little munchkin, Andreas.

Photo Credit : Amy Jackson Instagram