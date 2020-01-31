Amy Jackson Birthday Special: The actress' stunning photos won't let you take your eyes off her

1 / 8

Happy Birthday, Amy Jackson!

Amy Jackson is one of the popular actresses of Bollywood. She is also popular down South. The gorgeous actress made her acting debut in A. L. Vijay's directorial Tamil language period-drama film Madrasapattinam. Since then, she has been a part of several films. Speaking about her stint in Bollywood, she has done films like Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing, The Villain, and more. She won hearts with her performance in Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0. She is also popularly known for playing the role of Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl on the third season of The CW's superhero series Supergirl. The actress is certainly blessed with amazing features. If you follow her on Instagram, then you'd know that she is also a fitness diva. The stunning diva works out rigorously. The actress keeps sharing beautiful pictures on social media all the time. Right from her vacay photos to breathtaking pics from her photoshoots to adorable pics with her son Andreas, Amy Jackson's social media posts are a treat to the eyes. On the occasion of her birthday, check out these stunning photos of the actress.

