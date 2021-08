1 / 5

Too hot to handle!

Being a celebrity mommy and taking care of kids is not a cakewalk. There are a lot of actresses in the film industry who are working and also looking after their kids. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Malaika Arora, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are among the actresses who always grab our attention over their fitness and sense of style. South and Bollywood beauty Amy Jackson is among them who has set million hearts aflutter with her ultra-stylish photos and physique. Getting back into shape post motherhood takes a lot of efforts but looks like Amy Jackson has managed to do it effortlessly. The stunner is super active on social media and keeps treating us with adorable photos with her son, Andreas. The yummy mummy is also grabbing all the attention over her amazing photos. Be it in a bikini or flaunting her post-pregnancy transformation, Amy Jackson has been setting major fitness and fashion goals.

Photo Credit : Amy Jackson Instagram