Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's red carpet appearance

Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer will celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary on February 13, 2022. The couple tied the knot on February 13, 2018, and have been one of the most loved couples in Hollywood thanks to the way they portray their relationship with honesty on social media. According to reports, the couple originally met through Amy's personal assistant, who also happens to be Chris's sister and the duo eventually began dating in 2017. After a year of their marriage, the couple also became parents to a son, Gene in 2019. Amy and Chris' wedding story is also interesting given that the duo tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Malibu, California. Schumer revealed on the Howard Stern show that she planned the nuptials in three or four days and texted family and friends about the event, saying, "I’m getting married on Tuesday. I hope you can come." From award show appearances to regular outings, these photos of the duo capture their sweet relationship perfectly well. This photo from the couple's red carpet appearance at the Tony Awards is certainly one of our favourites.

Photo Credit : Getty Images