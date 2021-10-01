Ana de Armas: 5 times the new Bond Girl stunned fans with her red carpet style

1 / 6

Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas' has been the talk of the town for a while now, thanks to her stellar performance in Knives Out and on the personal front, her short fling with Hollywood icon Ben Affleck over lockdown, the Cuba born star is showing no signs of slowing down. If that wasn’t enough, Ana can now be seen as the daring and strikingly stunning Bond girl in Daniel Craig’s latest 007 film No Time To Die. Ana’s calendar is packed with bigger projects ahead as well, the actress is set to essay the role of Marilyn Monroe in the long-anticipated adaptation of Joyce Carol Oates’s Pulitzer Prize-finalist novel Blonde. While her Hollywood success is new, Ana has been a red carpet pro since her teens! The 33-year-old moved to Spain at 18 years old and started getting parts within two weeks of arriving. Throughout her career, Ana has never shied away from daring looks and making statements, be it at the Met Gala, Golden Globes or the recent red carpet premiere of No Time To Die where she wore a black plunge neck LV gown. As an ode to the rising style star, we’re looking back at some of her best red carpet moments below!

Photo Credit : Getty Images