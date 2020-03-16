Ben Affleck's GF and Bond girl Ana de Armas: As their romance heats up, here's all you need to know about her

1 / 9

All you need to know about Ana de Armas

Lately, Ben Affleck has been creating a lot of buzz due to his personal life. The Gone Girl actor earlier made headlines by revealing that ending things with Jennifer Garner was one of his biggest regrets in life. Speaking about his love life, Ben is now dating Cuban actress Ana de Armas. She will be seen as Bond Girl in Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die. Ben and Ana have been spending a lot of time together and packing on some PDA as well. The stunning actress was recently spotted leaving a business meeting in LA. She drove her beau's car post meeting which only added more fuel to the fire. In an interview with Vogue Spain, Ana opened up about Ben and his incredible talent. She said, "Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot." The actress further described his talent as infinite. For the uninitiated, Ana and Ben are all set to share screen space with each other in the upcoming psychological thriller film Deep Water. As the couple's romance heats up, here are few things you should know about the actress.

Photo Credit : Getty Images