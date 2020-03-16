/
/
/
Ben Affleck's GF and Bond girl Ana de Armas: As their romance heats up, here's all you need to know about her
Ben Affleck's GF and Bond girl Ana de Armas: As their romance heats up, here's all you need to know about her
Ben Affleck is currently dating Bond girl Ana de Armas. Ben and Ana have been spending a lot of time together and packing on some PDA as well. As the couple's romance heats up, here are few things you should know about the actress.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1738 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 16, 2020 04:56 pm
1 / 9
All you need to know about Ana de Armas
Lately, Ben Affleck has been creating a lot of buzz due to his personal life. The Gone Girl actor earlier made headlines by revealing that ending things with Jennifer Garner was one of his biggest regrets in life. Speaking about his love life, Ben is now dating Cuban actress Ana de Armas. She will be seen as Bond Girl in Daniel Craig starrer No Time To Die. Ben and Ana have been spending a lot of time together and packing on some PDA as well. The stunning actress was recently spotted leaving a business meeting in LA. She drove her beau's car post meeting which only added more fuel to the fire. In an interview with Vogue Spain, Ana opened up about Ben and his incredible talent. She said, "Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot." The actress further described his talent as infinite. For the uninitiated, Ana and Ben are all set to share screen space with each other in the upcoming psychological thriller film Deep Water. As the couple's romance heats up, here are few things you should know about the actress.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
2 / 9
Born and raised in Cuba
The actress was born and raised in Cuba. She moved to Spain at the age of 18 to pursue a career in acting.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 9
Acting debut
In 2006, she made her acting debut in the Spanish film 'Una rosa de Francia'.
Photo Credit : Youtube
4 / 9
First American film
In 2015, she starred in her first American film, Knock Knock, which was followed by roles in films like Hands of Stone and War Dogs.
Photo Credit : Youtube
5 / 9
Knives Out
She was praised for her outstanding performance in Knives Out.
Photo Credit : Youtube
6 / 9
Dog person
She is more of a dog person and owns one named Elvis.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 9
List of actresses she looks up to
The stunning actress is a big fan of Cate Blanchett, Kate Winslet, Meryl Streep, and Penelope Cruz.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 9
Personal life
The actress was earlier married to Spanish actor Marc Clotet. Due to personal reasons, they called it quits and got divorced in 2013.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 9
Upcoming projects
The list of her upcoming projects includes No Time To Die, Deep Water and Blonde.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Add new comment