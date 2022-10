Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor is unarguably one of the biggest names in both the film and television industries. The producer has been actively backing several prestigious projects in both industries. On October 22, Saturday, Ekta Kapoor hosted a lavish Diwali party for her friends and colleagues from the film and television industries. The grand event was attended by some of the most celebrated names in the industry, including Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, and others.