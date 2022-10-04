Ananya Panday clicked in casuals

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She began her acting career in 2019 with roles in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 which also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead. Despite being a few films old, the actress has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. She never misses a chance to make the heads turn both on and off the screen and the actress once again made headlines as she was spotted in the city today.