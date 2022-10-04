Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She began her acting career in 2019 with roles in Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2 which also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead. Despite being a few films old, the actress has successfully made her space in the big and glamorous world of showbiz. She never misses a chance to make the heads turn both on and off the screen and the actress once again made headlines as she was spotted in the city today.
Ananya Panday waved at the shutterbugs as she was spotted looking chic in the city.
Ananya Panday was seen in a white crop top and she paired it with blue denim jeans.
Ananya Panday opted for no makeup and she also stopped by to pose for the cameras.
Ananya Panday, who will star next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, looked radiant as ever.
Ananya Panday acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and smiled at them as she was spotted today.
