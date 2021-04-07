Advertisement
From Ananya Panday to Shraddha Kapoor: Outfits of actors you would love to steal from their Maldives vacation

Here are the summer outfits of Bollywood actors that you would definitely want to steal from their Maldives vacation. Read ahead to take a look.
    Summer outfits to steal of stars from their Maldives vacation

    The Indian film industry has been becoming more and more critical about its content. Often it is seen that the filmmakers have started to make female-oriented movies, giving the entire responsibility to carry out the project on a female actor’s shoulders. The female actors in our country have also time-and-again proven their versatility and showcased their talent on-screen. The female stars have are also loved and followed for constantly giving major fashion goals. These actors are many-a-times spotted making style statements that goes ahead to become a trend. Despite having a very busy work schedule, stars sure know how tolet their hair down and take some time off of the work. Scrolling through the official social media handles of these actors, one can easily come to know that their most favourite holiday destination is Maldives and they often get clicked wearing amazing outfits over there. Here are summer outfits of actors that you would love to steal from their Maldives vacation. Read ahead to take a look at these outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni gets clicked in a white and red striped balloon-sleeves thigh-length dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal gets captured sipping on her tea as she enjoys the waters wearing a white and blue checkered co-ord set.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sonakshi Sinha

    Sonakshi Sinha dons a florescent halter-neck sleeveless one-piece with florescent slippers as she admires the beautiful sunset.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sophie Choudhry

    Sophie Choudhry gets clicked in a two-piece deep V-neck floral co-ord.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Dia Mirza

    Dia Mirza wore a blue colour two-piece swimwear along with a white cover-up.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh donned a plain white halter-neck two-piece set as she enjoys on the bamboo swing by the shore.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Disha Patani

    Disha Patani gave major beachwear goals as she posed in her white and golden two-piece.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Shraddha Kapoor

    Shraddha Kapoor gets clicked candidly wearing a bright yellow halter-neck top with a high-waist long skirt as she enjoys the great view.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday poses for the camera while standing on a boat wearing a bodycon bright orange and yellow sleeveless short dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt gets clicked while getting sunkissed at the beach wearing a multi-coloured two-piece swimwear.

    Photo Credit : Instagram