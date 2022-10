Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur turn heads with their stylish attires at Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Diwali party

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur arrived at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's star-studded Diwali bash in the city tonight. B'Town is making the most out of the festive season this year, with many celebs hosting Diwali bashes every other night for the last few days. And tonight, new parents Sonam and Anand are hosting their friends and industry peers too. Among others, Ananya and Aditya were photographed by the paparazzi as well. Lately, the duo has been making headlines because of their rumoured romance. A few months back, on Koffee With Karan 7, Karan Johar hinted that Ananya and Aditya were seen talking at his 50th birthday bash. Then, they were also seen spending some time together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali bash. Then, they also posed for pictures together at Manish Malhotra's Diwali house party a few days back. And tonight, they arrived at Sonam and Anand's bash, albeit separately. Check out their latest photos.