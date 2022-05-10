5 times Ananya Panday looked chic in gorgeous mini dresses

1 / 6

Ananya Panday in mini dresses

Ananya Panday is one of the most promising actresses among the newcomers in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s elder daughter Ananya made her debut with the 2019 movie Student of The Year 2, where she featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Since then, there is no looking back for her, and she has been constantly a part of the limelight. She has proved her mettle in movies such as Gehraiyaan, Pati Patni Aur Woh, and others. Although only a few movies old, Ananya has successfully cemented her place in the big and glamourous world of Bollywood. Apart from being a talented actor, she is a fashionista too and every now and then she treats her fans with trendy looks. Nonetheless to say, she has quite a huge following on social media, where she keeps an active presence. The actress effortlessly carries traditional attires to western wear. A quick scroll through her Instagram account will showcase that Ananya nails gorgeous mini dresses as well. Her style game will surely give you some inspiration. Check out her photos.

Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram