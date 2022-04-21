5 times Ananya Panday turned up the heat in stunning bikinis; PICS

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular actresses among the newcomers in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey’s daughter Ananya made her debut in showbiz with the 2019 movie Student of The Year 2, where she featured alongside Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Since then, she has been constantly a part of the limelight. Although only a few movies old, Ananya has successfully cemented her place in the big and glamourous B’Town. She has quite a huge following on social media, where she keeps an active presence. Every now and then, Ananya drops goofy pictures, and stunning portraits from her photoshoots, thus treating fans to a glimpse of her personal and professional life. A quick scroll through her account will showcase that Ananya nails her swimwear looks. Her bikini style game will surely provide some much-needed summer fashion inspiration this season. Check out her photos.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya has donned a powder blue bikini, which is quite a soothing colour for the summers. She has paired it with an orange shrug for some contrast.
White can hardly ever go wrong, and when talking about swimwear, it can be one of the most gorgeous colours to wear. Here’s Ananya, looking like a ‘jalpari’ aka mermaid.
Ananya has beautifully carried off this orange and white checkered bikini, as she holidayed in Maldives.
This is such a cute fit! A sunflower-printed bikini, in black, yellow, and purple looks fresh and captivating at the same time. Don’t miss the cute sunflower detailing on the bikini top.
This is another picture from Ananya’s Maldives diaries. The actress rocks a peach-coloured bikini with green and red stripes.
Pinkvilla works better if you switch to our app