Check out these neon outfits donned by actress Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday has been entertaining her followers on social media during the quarantine. Recently, the actress posted a picture of her on Instagram which stormed social media. The young B-town actress posted a picture of her in a bubblegum pink bathrobe. Ananya was seen in a no-makeup look and open hair in the photo. Panday had a busy 2019 with her debut movie Student of the Year 2 and then Pati Patni Aur Woh. She is now a part of some major projects from Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter to her South debut Fighter opposite Vijay Deverakonda. This will be the first time Vijay will be sharing the screen space with Ananya and we can't wait to see their chemistry in the movie as their photos have already started making fans impatient. The talented star faced many controversies but with a strong mindset, she even started an initiative against social media bullying for which she has been appreciated by many celebs including Ranveer Singh. Ananya gave a big shout-out to it and shared a video where Singh expresses how proud he feels about the actress and the initiative. Talking about her chic effortless style statements, she is the queen of the millennial fashion in Bollywood. Today, we have these neon outfits donned by the rising star at several outings.

Photo Credit : Instagram