1 / 8

Check out Ananya Panday's latest airport look

Ananya Panday has created a space in the hearts of millions who fell in love with her charm on-screen. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Ananya made her debut last year with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She has 2 films lined up, including the much-awaited untitled movie with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and Fighter with Vijay Deverakonda. The actress keeps updating her social media often and we love it when she shares pictures of her family or her pretty Mumbai home. Ananya Panday defines her style as "comfortable, easy and less is more". The Bollywood actress is usually seen in Bollywood fashion circles and from sporting neon lehenga to trying out the most uncommon hairstyles, she has done it all. Today, the actress was seen in an off-duty casual look in her simple crop top and cargo pants but what caught our attention were her two extravagant bags. Take a look at these pics to know more.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani