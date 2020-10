1 / 10

Childhood photos of Ananya Panday with her parents

Ananya Panday turns a year older today and social media is already buzzing with good wishes for the young actress. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter. Ananya made her debut last year with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. She has 2 films lined up, including the much-awaited untitled movie with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi and an untitled movie with Vijay Deverakonda. Their BTS pictures have already caused a storm on the internet with their chemistry in the photos. The actress keeps updating her social media often and we love it when she shares pictures of her family or her pretty Mumbai home. While age is just a number, she dresses perfectly as per her number. Bright colors, different silhouettes, and a youthful twist on classics is what she is known for. What we LOVE about her fashion statement is that she does not shy away from colors and prints. She will wear the brightest colors and boldest prints and pull it off with a flair. Her mother Bhavna Pandey often shares Ananya's childhood snaps and so does actor Chunky Panday. Today as the actress is all set to turn a year older, check out these childhood snaps of hers with her parents.

Photo Credit : Bhavna Pandey's instagram