1 / 6

Ananya Panday spotted near her gym wearing a tee-shirt of her favourite show

Actress Ananya Panday had quite a successful 2019, first with her impressive debut in Student of The Year 2, bagging several big projects and then with the release and success of Pati Patni Aur Woh. Ananya like other stars loves to interact with her fans on social media. The young and talented star faced a lot of controversies at a very initial phase of her career but with a strong mindset and even started an initiative against social media bullying for which she has been appreciated by many celebs including Ranveer Singh. The actor will be next seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khattar. The actress is usually spotted in the city with her besties Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan. She is also spotted a lot near her gym and her latest photos near her gym reveal her obsession with the Netflix show, Stranger Things as the diva was seen sporting a white tee with the name of the show. Ananya completed the look with black yoga pants and pink sneakers. Have a look at these pictures.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani