Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: B town stars who traded their attire for bathrobe; Check photos

From Janhvi Kapoor's backstage picture to Alia Bhatt's adorable snap, these actresses of B-Town who posed in their bathrobes and whose photos broke the internet.
4634 reads Mumbai Updated: April 10, 2020 12:21 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Bollywood divas who shared their pictures in bathrobes

    Bollywood divas who shared their pictures in bathrobes

    Ananya Panday is breaking the internet yet again. Well this time, it's not her movies or project announcement which made it to the headliners. The young B-town actress posted a picture of her in a bubblegum pink bathrobe. The actress is seen in a no-makeup look with her natural glow in the photograph and has left her hair open in the photo. Ananya Panday had a busy 2019 with her debut movie Student of the Year 2 and then Pati Patni Aur Woh. She is now a part of some major projects from Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter to her South debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's next. This will be the first time Vijay will be sharing the screen space with Ananya and we can't wait to see their chemistry in the movie as their photos have already started making fans impatient. Time and again, the actress made headlines with her various looks from her social media photos to her stunning fashion statements at several events. She is not the first actress in Bollywood to break the internet with her bathrobe-clad picture; in the past, several actresses have done the same. Check out photos.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas sported a fresh look with her hair tied in a towel and the actress donning a bathrobe overlooking a view outside her window.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor

    Sonam Kapoor in this cute picture enjoys her breakfast in a white bathrobe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone enjoys a dreamy evening as she strikes a pose with her snack in her bathrobe.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor looks adorable as she poses in a bathrobe while getting ready for an awards ceremony.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar

    Bhumi Pednekar showcasing her inner diva with this stunning bathrobe photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif

    Katrina Kaif looks like a sight in white with this bathrobe photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt

    Alia Bhatt looks cute in her bathrobe clad picture with her hair tied up and a no makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

