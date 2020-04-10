Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt: B town stars who traded their attire for bathrobe; Check photos

1 / 8

Bollywood divas who shared their pictures in bathrobes

Ananya Panday is breaking the internet yet again. Well this time, it's not her movies or project announcement which made it to the headliners. The young B-town actress posted a picture of her in a bubblegum pink bathrobe. The actress is seen in a no-makeup look with her natural glow in the photograph and has left her hair open in the photo. Ananya Panday had a busy 2019 with her debut movie Student of the Year 2 and then Pati Patni Aur Woh. She is now a part of some major projects from Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter to her South debut opposite Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's next. This will be the first time Vijay will be sharing the screen space with Ananya and we can't wait to see their chemistry in the movie as their photos have already started making fans impatient. Time and again, the actress made headlines with her various looks from her social media photos to her stunning fashion statements at several events. She is not the first actress in Bollywood to break the internet with her bathrobe-clad picture; in the past, several actresses have done the same. Check out photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram