Ananya Panday: PHOTOS which take you inside the Student of the Year 2 actor's home in Mumbai

Ananya Panday has been making efforts to stay connected with her fans, even more, this lockdown and her active social media account has given us a sneak peek into her home in Mumbai. Check photos.
    Check out these photos of Ananya Panday and her Mumbai home

    The current shutdown has brought a lot of change in everyone globally. We are now excited more than ever for home-cooked delicacies and it also gave us a good amount of time to bond with our close ones. Actress Ananya Panday, however, has revealed to her followers on social media some really useful videos this quarantine about skincare and also tricked her fans about a recent photoshoot.The actress who is an active social media user shared a selfie of herself with a caption " fun vacation pic from Las Living Roomes jk shot something super fun for u guys today #StayTuned." It was later revealed that she actually had a photo shoot inside her home where her little sister Rysa turned photographer for Ananya for a brand and a magazine shoot. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya made her debut last year with Dharma Productions Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actress was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and she has three films lined up, including the much-awaited untitled movie with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, and an untitled movie with Vijay Deverakonda. Before the lockdown, the young actress was shooting for Khaali Peeli at Wai in Mahabaleshwar. The actress who keeps updating her social media often and we love it when she shares pictures of her family or her pretty home located in Khar West's Pali Hill. Take a look at these photos which take you inside her home.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    With her SOTY 2 co stars

    We would love to see this trio on screen again.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Christmas time with the best

    Ananya with her pet bringing in the joy of Christmas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Trial sessions with mum

    Mumma Bhavna seems to be a talented photographer.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Fun banter with the best

    Ananya with her sister and cousins post their family celebrations.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    When your mom is just as stunning as you

    How pretty is Mrs. Pandey in this beautiful dress?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Family gatherings are the best

    We love this outdoor arrangement which is ideal for gatherings like these which are intimate and so close to heart.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    How sweet is this?

    Ananya with her brother Ahaan celebrating Rakhi in the best form.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Pre event selfie

    Looking stunning as always in her little black dress as she clicks a bathroom selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    We love the colour combination in this room

    How pretty is this selfie with Ananya looking adorable as ever and her pretty living area?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Snuggles with the best

    How cute are her pets! Ananya in a lazy mode with her pets.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The champion

    Making her proud is her little sister Rysa with her athletic skills.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cooking sessions with the best

    Well, here Ananya gives all the credit to Rysa for her cooking skills.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Halloween ready

    We are stealing these looks for the next Halloween party for sure.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Taking our breath away with this picture

    Ananya Panday gives us a sneak peek of her makeup collection at home here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

