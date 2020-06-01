/
/
/
Ananya Panday: PHOTOS which take you inside the Student of the Year 2 actor's home in Mumbai
Ananya Panday: PHOTOS which take you inside the Student of the Year 2 actor's home in Mumbai
Ananya Panday has been making efforts to stay connected with her fans, even more, this lockdown and her active social media account has given us a sneak peek into her home in Mumbai. Check photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4778 reads
Mumbai
Published: June 1, 2020 03:02 pm
-
1 / 15
-
2 / 15
-
3 / 15
-
4 / 15
-
5 / 15
-
6 / 15
-
7 / 15
-
8 / 15
-
9 / 15
-
10 / 15
-
11 / 15
-
12 / 15
-
13 / 15
-
14 / 15
-
15 / 15
Add new comment