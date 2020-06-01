Ananya Panday: PHOTOS which take you inside the Student of the Year 2 actor's home in Mumbai

1 / 15

Check out these photos of Ananya Panday and her Mumbai home

The current shutdown has brought a lot of change in everyone globally. We are now excited more than ever for home-cooked delicacies and it also gave us a good amount of time to bond with our close ones. Actress Ananya Panday, however, has revealed to her followers on social media some really useful videos this quarantine about skincare and also tricked her fans about a recent photoshoot.The actress who is an active social media user shared a selfie of herself with a caption " fun vacation pic from Las Living Roomes jk shot something super fun for u guys today #StayTuned." It was later revealed that she actually had a photo shoot inside her home where her little sister Rysa turned photographer for Ananya for a brand and a magazine shoot. On the work front, Ananya was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar. Ananya made her debut last year with Dharma Productions Student of the Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The actress was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh and she has three films lined up, including the much-awaited untitled movie with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter, and an untitled movie with Vijay Deverakonda. Before the lockdown, the young actress was shooting for Khaali Peeli at Wai in Mahabaleshwar. The actress who keeps updating her social media often and we love it when she shares pictures of her family or her pretty home located in Khar West's Pali Hill. Take a look at these photos which take you inside her home.

Photo Credit : Instagram