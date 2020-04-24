X
Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan: Bollywood actresses are obsessing over THIS shade of pink

Pink colour has always been a favourite for many of us out there, our Bollywood divas have opted for this colour at several occasions and made us fall in love with this shade all over again due to their outfits.
    Check out Bollywood actors who are obsessed with this pink shade

    We are often surprised by some outfits that our favourite stars opt to wear for the red carpet or for a casual off duty look. For starters, Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ MET gala look received mixed reviews both from fans and fashion experts. As the entire nation locks itself for their own safety during this quarantine, we surely miss our favourite movie stars around. A new trend has started amongst all the leading women in Bollywood to try pink outfits for their social outings and promotions. On the top of the list is actress Deepika Padukone who was seen wearing this peppy pink colour during the promotions of Chhapaak at the Kapil Sharma Show. Actress Ananya Panday was seen in another bubblegum pink latex dress which had all our attention over social media. Today we have a few other actresses who donned this bubblegum pink colour and made us fall in love with their outfits.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Tara Sutaria

    Tara Sutaria's pink pantsuit is vibrant as ever just like her energy.

    Deepika Padukone

    The stunning DP wearing a Sabyasachi master piece yet again, looking delusional as ever.

    Janhvi Kapoor

    Janhvi Kapoor setting goals yet again with her athleisure look in this all-pink look.

    Sara Ali Khan

    Sara Ali Khan in a satin bumble gum pink dress raising the temperature at the red carpet.

    Kiara Advani

    Kiara Advani in a thigh high min pink dress perfect for summer outings.

    Ananya Panday

    Ananya Panday in her glam doll avatar with this stunning latex bumble gum pink dress.

