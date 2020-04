1 / 7

Ananya Panday's experimental hairstyles

Ananya Panday is the youngest actress in Bollywood currently and she has proved herself first with her debut and then with her role in Pati Patni Aur Woh. The young and talented star faced some controversies but with a strong mindset and she even started an initiative against social media bullying for which she has been appreciated by many celebs including Ranveer Singh. The actor gave a big shout-out to it and Panday shared a video where Singh expresses how proud he feels about the actress and the initiative. Ananya captioned shared a video about the same and captioned it as, “Thank you for making me and everyone else around you smile. We need more people in the world like you @ranveersingh ❤ @sopositivedsr. The actress has some major movies in her kitty as of now from Khaali Peeli to her south debut opposite in Puri Jagannadh's next opposite Vijay Deverakonda. The photos of Vijay and Ananya caused a storm on the internet and fans can't wait for their movie as the chemistry is already sizzling between the two. Talking about her effortless and chic hairstyle, the actress is just the queen of millennial style in Bollywood. Today we have these amazing hairstyles donned by the diva. Check them out.

Photo Credit : Instagram