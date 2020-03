1 / 6

Ananya Panday's unseen photos with her friends

Actress Ananya Panday had a busy 2019 with her debut movie Student of the year 2 and then Pati Patni Aur Woh. She is now a part of some major projects from Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khatter to her south debut opposite superstar Vijay Vijay Deverakonda in Puri Jagannadh's next. Time and again, the actress made headlines with her various celebrated looks from her social media photos to her stunning fashion statements at several events. Ananya would make headlines even before she became a star due to her good looks along with videos and pictures of herself with other famous starkids. Today we have these unseen photos of one of the youngest actresses in Bollywood with her best pals.

Photo Credit : Instagram