15 Times Ananya Panday pulled off a no makeup look and made us fall in love with her natural beauty

Ananya Panday is very active on social media. The actress keeps sharing photos and videos on Instagram giving her fans an insight into her quarantine period. Today, check out some of her zero makeup looks.
  • 1 / 15
    Ananya Panday's no makeup looks

    Ananya Panday's no makeup looks

    Ananya Panday is one popular star kid of Bollywood. Though she is just two films old, Ananya has managed to win hearts with her stunning personality and good looks. Up next, she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter who marked his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The duo's upcoming film is titled "Khaali Peeli" and several photos of them created a huge buzz before. Other than that, Ananya will be seen opposite South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in a film titled Fighter. Fans of the actress are eagerly forward to her films. In a recent interview, Ananya gave a quick update on what she is up to during the lockdown. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star revealed that she has been reading a lot and watching old English and Hindi classic movies. Speaking about linkup rumours, Ananya said that her parents get to know about her linkups before she does! Ananya is also very active on social media. The actress keeps sharing photos and videos on Instagram giving her fans an insight into her quarantine period. The actress has been sharing many no makeup photos on Instagram. Anyone who follows her knows that she often shares her pictures sans makeup. On that note, take a look at some of her no makeup looks.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 2 / 15
    Sibling goals

    Sibling goals

    The actress can be seen rocking a no makeup look in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 15
    Beautiful as always

    Beautiful as always

    The actress looks pretty sans makeup in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 4 / 15
    Style on point

    Style on point

    Dressed in a simple tee and white shorts, Ananya looks gorgeous.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 5 / 15
    Nailed the zero makeup look

    Nailed the zero makeup look

    The actress absolutely nailed the zero makeup look here.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 6 / 15
    Gorgeous and how!

    Gorgeous and how!

    The actress is often praised by her followers for sharing zero makeup look.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 7 / 15
    Absolutely makeup free

    Absolutely makeup free

    Her smile in this pic stole the show.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 8 / 15
    Fitness freak

    Fitness freak

    The actress is a fitness freak.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 9 / 15
    Casual look on point

    Casual look on point

    She knows how to keep it casual yet stylish.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 10 / 15
    Keeping it cool

    Keeping it cool

    We love this casual look of the star kid!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 11 / 15
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    Ananya often shares her bare face selfies on Instagram.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 12 / 15
    No filter, no makeup

    No filter, no makeup

    We love this unfiltered snap of the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 15
    Flawless

    Flawless

    Ananya is very strict with her skincare regime. The actress likes to use only natural products for her skin.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

  • 14 / 15
    Takes care of skin

    Takes care of skin

    Ananya believes taking care of her skin in a natural way is the best solution to avoid skin-related problems

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 15 / 15
    Skincare secret

    Skincare secret

    Another secret to her glowing skin is that she drinks a lot of water.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

