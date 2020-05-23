15 Times Ananya Panday pulled off a no makeup look and made us fall in love with her natural beauty

1 / 15

Ananya Panday's no makeup looks

Ananya Panday is one popular star kid of Bollywood. Though she is just two films old, Ananya has managed to win hearts with her stunning personality and good looks. Up next, she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter who marked his Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak. The duo's upcoming film is titled "Khaali Peeli" and several photos of them created a huge buzz before. Other than that, Ananya will be seen opposite South heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda in a film titled Fighter. Fans of the actress are eagerly forward to her films. In a recent interview, Ananya gave a quick update on what she is up to during the lockdown. The Pati Patni Aur Woh star revealed that she has been reading a lot and watching old English and Hindi classic movies. Speaking about linkup rumours, Ananya said that her parents get to know about her linkups before she does! Ananya is also very active on social media. The actress keeps sharing photos and videos on Instagram giving her fans an insight into her quarantine period. The actress has been sharing many no makeup photos on Instagram. Anyone who follows her knows that she often shares her pictures sans makeup. On that note, take a look at some of her no makeup looks.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani