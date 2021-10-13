1 / 6

5 Fab looks of Ananya Panday from her Maldives vacation

Ananya Panday doesn’t need any introduction. The actress has come a long way in her career. Though she is just few films old, but still she has managed to make a place in her audience’s heart. Recently, she announced her film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' which got her fans excited. The actress will soon be seen in 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverekonda. Well, she was shooting for the same film in Goa for a long time. Well, apart from this, the actress love to explore the places also and her favourite destination is Maldives. Her Instagram feed is filled with such beautiful pictures from her vacation. Take a look.

Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram