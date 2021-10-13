5 Fab looks of Ananya Panday from her Maldives vacation

Ananya Panday doesn’t need any introduction. The actress has come a long way in her career. Though she is just few films old, but still she has managed to make a place in her audience’s heart. Recently, she announced her film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' which got her fans excited. The actress will soon be seen in 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverekonda. Well, she was shooting for the same film in Goa for a long time. Well, apart from this, the actress love to explore the places also and her favourite destination is Maldives. Her Instagram feed is filled with such beautiful pictures from her vacation. Take a look.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
Ananya Panday shared her look from the vacation in which she is seen wearing a flower print bikini.
Actress Ananya Panday is seen wearing a white top with denim and sneakers. She is happily posing.
Sharing the image, Ananya wrote, "Literally chased this sunset (and caught it)." Ananya was seen sporting a yellow dress featuring a plunging neckline. Posing in the backdrop of the stunning setting sun, Ananya looked gorgeous in her no-makeup look.
Ananya is wearing an orange bikini as she sat on a pink floating flamingo. The actress shared her vacay pictures from the Maldives
Ananya usually flaunts her natural skin. She is mostly seen wearing no makeup look.