5 Gorgeous outfits Ananya Panday wore for Gehraiyaan promotions

Gehraiyaan is one of the most awaited movies of this month. The lead actors Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all busy with the promotions of the film. Ever since the start of the promotions, Ananya has been taking the internet by storm with her breathtaking looks. Today, we bring you some of the gorgeous outfits donned by Ananya Panday during the promotions of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan that are worth bookmarking.
Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram
Dressed in a beautiful floral corset top, the diva teamed it up with a green skirt and blue sandals. She accessorised her look with medium size hoops and tied up her tresses in a pony.
In the click, Ananya looked gorgeous in a monochrome outfit. She donned a slip-in black leather crop top and paired it with a white and black skirt.
Ananya wore a brown ruched top that had a band-like detail. She styled her crop top with high-waist ivory pants that featured flower prints. Her outfit cropped right at the ankles gave the look of barrel leg pants. She wrapped up her look with ankle strap heels and left her hair straight open.
The actress donned a Magda Butrym designer dress that came with ruched detail, bell sleeves, a deep V-line, elegant ruffled flower embellishments and jacquard polka dots all over that added gleam to the monochrome red look. She completed her look with black heels and a stack of rings.
The diva chose a neon orange and pink dress. In the click, she teamed it up with an oversized orange blazer. The outfit featured a sweetheart neckline, mini hem length, broad straps with golden buttons and a fitted silhouette to accentuate her curves.