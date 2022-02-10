5 Gorgeous outfits Ananya Panday wore for Gehraiyaan promotions

Published on Feb 10, 2022 03:51 PM IST   |  14.7K
   
    Ananya Panday's glamorous looks from Gehraiyaan promotions

    Gehraiyaan is one of the most awaited movies of this month. The lead actors Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi are all busy with the promotions of the film. Ever since the start of the promotions, Ananya has been taking the internet by storm with her breathtaking looks. Today, we bring you some of the gorgeous outfits donned by Ananya Panday during the promotions of her upcoming movie Gehraiyaan that are worth bookmarking.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram

    Rocking the floral outfit

    Dressed in a beautiful floral corset top, the diva teamed it up with a green skirt and blue sandals. She accessorised her look with medium size hoops and tied up her tresses in a pony.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram

    Savage in black and white

    In the click, Ananya looked gorgeous in a monochrome outfit. She donned a slip-in black leather crop top and paired it with a white and black skirt.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram

    Spring vibes

    Ananya wore a brown ruched top that had a band-like detail. She styled her crop top with high-waist ivory pants that featured flower prints. Her outfit cropped right at the ankles gave the look of barrel leg pants. She wrapped up her look with ankle strap heels and left her hair straight open.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram

    Cherry on the cake in red

    The actress donned a Magda Butrym designer dress that came with ruched detail, bell sleeves, a deep V-line, elegant ruffled flower embellishments and jacquard polka dots all over that added gleam to the monochrome red look. She completed her look with black heels and a stack of rings.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram

    Bright and beautiful

    The diva chose a neon orange and pink dress. In the click, she teamed it up with an oversized orange blazer. The outfit featured a sweetheart neckline, mini hem length, broad straps with golden buttons and a fitted silhouette to accentuate her curves.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram