5 PHOTOS of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda that will excite you for 'Liger'

Published on Aug 23, 2022 08:45 PM IST   |  492
   
    Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda pics that'll will excite you for Liger

    Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up for the release of their highly-anticipated film, Liger, which also featured Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Getup Srinu will also essay pivotal roles in the film. Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on 25 August 2022 and marks the film debut of Vijay in Hindi cinema and Ananya in Telugu cinema. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Now, ahead of the film's release, here are five photos of Ananya and Vijay that will excite you for Liger.

    Photo Credit : APH Images

    Twinning in black

    Ananya Panday looked stunning in a mini cut-out dress and she styled it with sneakers. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was dressed in a black T-shirt, pink trousers and added black boots to complete his look

    Photo Credit : Manav Manglani

    Keeping it stylish

    For the promotional event, Vijay chose an animal-printed oversized shirt. He teamed it with a grey round-neck T-shirt and black baggy pants. Whereas Ananya chose a monotone top and skirt set in a pastel green shade.

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Can't take their eyes off each other

    Ananya and Vijay spread romantic vibes for Liger promotions as they twinned in traditional black looks for the occasion.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday/ Instagram

    Channeling their inner Punjabi

    Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda twinned in white traditional outfits to promote their upcoming film, Liger.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday/ Instagram

    Enjoying Mumbai local

    Ananya Panday is seated on a train seat with Vijay Deverakonda resting his head on her lap and lying beside her.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday/ Instagram