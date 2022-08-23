5 PHOTOS of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda that will excite you for 'Liger'

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up for the release of their highly-anticipated film, Liger, which also featured Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Getup Srinu will also essay pivotal roles in the film. Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on 25 August 2022 and marks the film debut of Vijay in Hindi cinema and Ananya in Telugu cinema. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Now, ahead of the film's release, here are five photos of Ananya and Vijay that will excite you for Liger.
Photo Credit : APH Images
Ananya Panday looked stunning in a mini cut-out dress and she styled it with sneakers. Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, was dressed in a black T-shirt, pink trousers and added black boots to complete his look
Photo Credit : Manav Manglani
For the promotional event, Vijay chose an animal-printed oversized shirt. He teamed it with a grey round-neck T-shirt and black baggy pants. Whereas Ananya chose a monotone top and skirt set in a pastel green shade.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Ananya and Vijay spread romantic vibes for Liger promotions as they twinned in traditional black looks for the occasion.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday/ Instagram
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda twinned in white traditional outfits to promote their upcoming film, Liger.
Ananya Panday is seated on a train seat with Vijay Deverakonda resting his head on her lap and lying beside her.