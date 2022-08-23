5 PHOTOS of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda that will excite you for 'Liger'

1 / 6

Ananya Panday & Vijay Deverakonda pics that'll will excite you for Liger

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are gearing up for the release of their highly-anticipated film, Liger, which also featured Ramya Krishnan, Vishu Reddy, Ali, Makarand Deshpande, Ronit Roy, and Getup Srinu will also essay pivotal roles in the film. Liger is scheduled for theatrical release on 25 August 2022 and marks the film debut of Vijay in Hindi cinema and Ananya in Telugu cinema. It will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. It is produced by Jagannadh, Charmme Kaur, Karan Johar, and Apoorva Mehta. Now, ahead of the film's release, here are five photos of Ananya and Vijay that will excite you for Liger.

Photo Credit : APH Images