5 Photos of Ananya Panday that prove she is a true blue fashionista

Published on Mar 07, 2022 05:19 PM IST   |  6.8K
   
Advertisement
  • 1 / 6
    Ananya Panday's style file

    Ananya Panday's style file

    Ananya Panday certainly knows the power of social media and being her own self makes her more attractive. The diva always manages to keep her fans updated with her daily shenanigans, projects, special moments and a lot more. The diva has more than once proved that she can easily carry any ensemble with utmost glamour. Of late, the actress' sartorial choices have gravitated towards Gen-Z-inspired experimental looks. Take a look at all the times Ananya Panday set the internet on fire with her gorgeous looks.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Always beautiful in black

    Always beautiful in black

    The actress donned a beautiful black dress that came with a sweetheart neckline and featured a rear zipper and a hook. Highlighting her hourglass figure, the outfit gave a shirt look and was buttoned down with black buttons that came with the DG logo.

    Photo Credit : Ridhika Mehra/Ananya Panday's Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Pretty in pink

    Pretty in pink

    Ananya looked pretty in a strappy pink corset top with a plunging neckline paired with a pair of matching pants. The actress styled her hair in soft curls and completed her look with stud rings and earrings.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Bright and beautiful

    Bright and beautiful

    Donning an off-shoulder corset top paired with a mini skirt, Ananya looked trendy. Featuring a satin sheen and sweetheart neckline, her top had a romantic edge without any embellishments on it.

    Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 5 / 6
    Gorgeous in green

    Gorgeous in green

    The zip-up dress came with long sleeves and a cold-shoulder pattern. The bright green was toned by broad black accents. She opted for a minimal make-up look and left her traces open.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram

    • Advertisement
  • 6 / 6
    Date-ready look

    Date-ready look

    The actress looked date ready in a red dress with a halter neck that came with a keyhole detail placed closed. The bodycon dress and the multiple tiered folds perfectly accentuated her curves and fit her like a glove.

    Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram