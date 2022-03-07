5 Photos of Ananya Panday that prove she is a true blue fashionista

Ananya Panday certainly knows the power of social media and being her own self makes her more attractive. The diva always manages to keep her fans updated with her daily shenanigans, projects, special moments and a lot more. The diva has more than once proved that she can easily carry any ensemble with utmost glamour. Of late, the actress' sartorial choices have gravitated towards Gen-Z-inspired experimental looks. Take a look at all the times Ananya Panday set the internet on fire with her gorgeous looks.
Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram
The actress donned a beautiful black dress that came with a sweetheart neckline and featured a rear zipper and a hook. Highlighting her hourglass figure, the outfit gave a shirt look and was buttoned down with black buttons that came with the DG logo.
Photo Credit : Ridhika Mehra/Ananya Panday's Instagram
Ananya looked pretty in a strappy pink corset top with a plunging neckline paired with a pair of matching pants. The actress styled her hair in soft curls and completed her look with stud rings and earrings.
Donning an off-shoulder corset top paired with a mini skirt, Ananya looked trendy. Featuring a satin sheen and sweetheart neckline, her top had a romantic edge without any embellishments on it.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
The zip-up dress came with long sleeves and a cold-shoulder pattern. The bright green was toned by broad black accents. She opted for a minimal make-up look and left her traces open.
The actress looked date ready in a red dress with a halter neck that came with a keyhole detail placed closed. The bodycon dress and the multiple tiered folds perfectly accentuated her curves and fit her like a glove.