5 times Ananya Panday gave glimpses of Liger shoot

Ananya Panday is one of the most gorgeous and sough-after actors among the current generation of Bollywood celebs. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, the actress has been in the limelight. And, after that, she has been showcasing her acting potential with each performance. She has worked in hit movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Up next, the 23-year-old actress has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. Moreover, Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Talking about Liger, Ananya had gone to the States to shoot for the movie. Moreover, she shared numerous priceless moments from her shoot there. The pictures were a visual treat to our eyes and made us go ‘wow’. Here are some pictures from her Liger shoot in the USA.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram
This picture from Ananya's Liger shoot absolutely won our hearts. It is just so mesmerising - a perfect sunset with the perfect star, what more could we ask for?
A chunk of Liger shoot was done at a desert and Ananya often shared snaps of the shoot back then on her Instagram. Ananya's smile in this picture makes our hearts flutter.
Ananya's shoot location was just so fun that Ananya made sure to make the best of her time there. Be it horseriding or any other fun activity, Ananya indulged in them all.
One of the biggest surprises about Liger is that also stars Mike Tyson. All the sequences with Mike were shot in the states and Ananya shared this sweet picture with her co-star.
An immense amount of work has to be put into making any movie. This means blurring the line between day and night and working 24x7. However, trust Ananya to make even night shoots fun!
