5 times Ananya Panday gave glimpses of Liger shoot

Ananya Panday's Liger shoot

Ananya Panday is one of the most gorgeous and sough-after actors among the current generation of Bollywood celebs. Since her debut in the 2019 film Student of The Year 2, the actress has been in the limelight. And, after that, she has been showcasing her acting potential with each performance. She has worked in hit movies including Pati Patni Aur Woh, Gehraiyaan, and others. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media and her fans wait for her pictures to come out in the public domain. Up next, the 23-year-old actress has quite a couple of interesting projects in the pipeline. She is currently filming for Zoya Akhtar’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan where she will share screen space with Siddhant and Adarsh Gourav. Moreover, Ananya will be seen in Puri Jagannadh’s pan-India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. Talking about Liger, Ananya had gone to the States to shoot for the movie. Moreover, she shared numerous priceless moments from her shoot there. The pictures were a visual treat to our eyes and made us go ‘wow’. Here are some pictures from her Liger shoot in the USA.

Photo Credit : Ananya Panday Instagram