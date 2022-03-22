5 Times Ananya Panday proved to be a style icon

Pulling off glamorous outfits and flaunting desirable beauty is an art and no doubt Ananya Panday entered the Bollywood film industry with mastery in this art. Actor Chunky Panday's daughter made her big-screen debut with a bang and left everyone wondering about the mystery of her beauty. The actress has managed to carve a niche for herself in the film industry despite being a newcomer, courtesy of her acting skills and gorgeous fashion statements. Here's a look at five times Ananya Panday sent the internet into meltdown with her breathtaking looks.
Photo Credit : Ananya Panday's Instagram
The diva added some glitz and glamour in a stunning sheer gown with a thigh-high slit. Ananya styled her hair on messy curls and kept her accessories to the minimum.
Photo Credit : Sheldon Santos/Ananya Panday's Instagram
Ananya Panday looked sizzling in a strappy pink corset top with a plunging neckline and matching flared pants. She styled her hair in soft curls and accessorised her look with stud rings and earrings.
The actress donned a strapless blush pink gown that featured a plunging neckline and pearl finish. The V-neck detail of the dress made a strong case and those pleats that opened into a lovely flare look simply magical.
Ananya looked date ready in a red dress with a halter neck that sported a keyhole detail. The bodycon dress and the tiered folds fit her like a glove and accentuated her curves. The outfit sported a black zipper design and waterfall that together brought an asymmetric hem and made the dress look dramatic.
Donning an off-shoulder corset top paired with a mini skirt, Ananya looked trendy. With a sweetheart neckline and a satin sheer, her corset top featured a romantic edge without any embellishments on it. The diva styled her look with white lace-up heels and accessorised it with statement earrings and rings.