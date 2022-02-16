Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor to Ananya Panday & Ishaan Khattar: Couples who found love on sets

When Bollywood celebs play love-struck couples on-screen, it is usually just about playing the characters but there are times when some on-screen love spills off-screen. In the dreamy world of the film industry, the movie sets have witnessed several relationships and have also been silent spectators of love catching fire. In this list, here's a look at the relationships of Bollywood couples that began on the sets.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla Desk
Ranveer and Deepika are one of the most loved celebrity couples. The two fell in love while shooting for their film Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela. They tied the knot in November 2018.
Photo Credit : Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Kareena Kapoor met Saif Ali Khan on the sets of Tashan and fell in love with him. They later moved in together and after a few years, they finally tied the knot.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Love blossomed between Ranbir and Alia on the sets of Brahmastra. The movie has been in the making for more than five years now. If reports are to be believed, the two are soon going to tie the knot.
Photo Credit : Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Aishwarya and Abhishek are just another couples who fell in love on the sets of their movie Guru and then tied the knot on April 30, 2007.
Photo Credit : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Instagram
Ishaan and Ananya starred together in the movie Khaali Peeli and the rumours of their relationship began when they were promoting their film.