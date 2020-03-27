Ananya Panday: 8 Times the Khaali Peeli actress showed us how to pull off a skirt effortlessly

1 / 9

Style on point

Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. Her performance was loved by the masses. The stunning diva was later seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The movie created a lot of buzz, did exceptionally well at the box office and yet again, Ananya was praised for her performance. Up next, her kitty is full of films and there's no stopping for the actress. She will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli and opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi an untitled film. Ananya has also signed a film opposite South star Vijay Devarakonda. The duo's photos have already created a buzz and fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to the film. Apart from her upcoming projects, Ananya has also been making headlines with her stunning appearances. The actress won hearts with her SOTY 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh promotional looks and gave major style goals. Time and again, Ananya has proved to us that she has got an amazing sense of style. Right from nailing it in denim to slaying in sarees or rocking a casual look with a skirt, Ananya does it all with ease. The stunning actress has a good collection of skirts. Ananya has aced the stylish skirt look several times. And today, we have picked some of Ananya's simple yet stylish skirt looks that'll help you amp up your style.

