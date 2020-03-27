/
Ananya Panday: 8 Times the Khaali Peeli actress showed us how to pull off a skirt effortlessly
Apart from her upcoming projects, Ananya Panday has also been making headlines with her stunning appearances. The stunning actress has a good collection of skirts. And today, we have picked some of Ananya's simple yet stylish skirt looks that'll help you amp up your style.
Style on point
Ananya Panday made her debut in Bollywood with Punit Malhotra's Student of the Year 2. Her performance was loved by the masses. The stunning diva was later seen opposite Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati, Patni Aur Woh. The movie created a lot of buzz, did exceptionally well at the box office and yet again, Ananya was praised for her performance. Up next, her kitty is full of films and there's no stopping for the actress. She will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter in Khaali Peeli and opposite Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi an untitled film. Ananya has also signed a film opposite South star Vijay Devarakonda. The duo's photos have already created a buzz and fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to the film. Apart from her upcoming projects, Ananya has also been making headlines with her stunning appearances. The actress won hearts with her SOTY 2 and Pati, Patni Aur Woh promotional looks and gave major style goals. Time and again, Ananya has proved to us that she has got an amazing sense of style. Right from nailing it in denim to slaying in sarees or rocking a casual look with a skirt, Ananya does it all with ease. The stunning actress has a good collection of skirts. Ananya has aced the stylish skirt look several times. And today, we have picked some of Ananya's simple yet stylish skirt looks that'll help you amp up your style.
Denim
Denim skirt is a must-have in your wardrobe. Here's Ananya rocking a short denim skirt with a blue top.
Floral printed skirt
During SOTY 2 promotions, Ananya donned a floral printed skirt and teamed it with a neon tangerine top. We absolutely loved her look!
Multicolour skirt
For one of the outings, Ananya donned a graphic printed multicoloured skirt and teamed it with a black top and looked her absolute best.
Maroon mini skirt
For one of the radio interviews, Ananya donned a checkered crop top and paired it with a maroon mini skirt and pair of white sneakers.
Slit skirt
The actress also owns a black chiffon ankle-length slit skirt. We absolutely love this look of Ananya!
High waisted off-white skirt
For an event, Ananya opted for an off-white shirt and teamed it with a high waisted off-white skirt.
Pretty look
For a big event in the city, Ananya donned a voluminous black turtle neck top replete with exaggerated bow detail and an open back. She teamed it with an embellished skirt from Sabyasachi.
Striped skirt
Here's how you can style your striped skirt and look absolutely stunning!
