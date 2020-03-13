Home
Ananya Panday is her father's princess and their THROWBACK photos are all things love; Check it out

Ananya Panday is her father's princess and their THROWBACK photos are all things love; Check it out

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday make the cutest father daughter duo in B-Town and there is no denying that. Check out their throwback pictures which are too cute for words.
    Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday's THROWBACK photos

    Ananya Panday is one of the most popular and stunning actresses in B-Town. Chunky Panday's daughter has always been a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted at gyms, events, parties, casual outings and more. She was one of the most anticipated debutants last year. She made her silver-screen debut last year with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria co-starrer Student Of The Year 2 which garnered her a lot of love and appreciation. She was then seen along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh which went on to become a box office success. The actress is also very close to her parents and never leaves a chance to praise and prove her love for them. They are often spotted together at events and their camaraderie is major goals. Speaking of that, check out some of her most adorable throwback moments with father actor Chunky Panday which will definitely make you go 'aww'.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Father's little girl

    Ananya has always been her father's little princess and this picture is truly too cute for words.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Cuteness personified

    The father-daughter duo look awwdorable in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Throwback to posing in 2004

    Ananya strikes a pose for the camera while Chunky is all smiles with baby Rysa Panday.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    The perfect family photo

    We really wonder the reason behind Ananya's expression here?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Baby girl Ananya

    She was an extremely adorable baby and this picture is all love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

