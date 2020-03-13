Ananya Panday is her father's princess and their THROWBACK photos are all things love; Check it out

1 / 6

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday's THROWBACK photos

Ananya Panday is one of the most popular and stunning actresses in B-Town. Chunky Panday's daughter has always been a paparazzi favourite and is often spotted at gyms, events, parties, casual outings and more. She was one of the most anticipated debutants last year. She made her silver-screen debut last year with Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria co-starrer Student Of The Year 2 which garnered her a lot of love and appreciation. She was then seen along with Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar in Pati Patni Aur Woh which went on to become a box office success. The actress is also very close to her parents and never leaves a chance to praise and prove her love for them. They are often spotted together at events and their camaraderie is major goals. Speaking of that, check out some of her most adorable throwback moments with father actor Chunky Panday which will definitely make you go 'aww'.

Photo Credit : Instagram